Extracurricular star Park Ju Hyun confirmed as lead in upcoming action thriller movie titled Drive

Read on to know about the movie and the actress Park Ju Hyun who's often termed as 'Monster Rookie'.

Park Ju Hyun is often termed as the ‘Monster Rookie’ because of her exceptional skills portrayed in various dramas. She’s now taking a step further by foraying into movies too. While she’s still considering a role in the upcoming Netflix film opposite Yoo Ah In, she has been confirmed to star in another action thriller movie called ‘Drive’.

‘Drive’ aims to offer a high adrenaline rush with its fast-paced storyline. The movie is about a famous streamer called Han Yoo Na who gets trapped inside the trunk of a car that is driving at full speed in the middle of the city. It will focus on Han Yoo Na’s journey of how she escapes the car, all the while streaming it live on a social media platform. The director of the movie, Park Dong Hee stated, “We will bring to the audience a restlessly running, high speed thriller."

The filming for the movie has reportedly started. Her first drama was tvN’s Drama Stage: My Wife’s Bed as a support role, while her debut was in the movie The Dude In Me in 2013. She achieved recognition with the 2020 drama A Piece of Your Mind with her role of Kim Ji Soo. The actress bagged her first lead role in the Netflix series Extracurricular as Bae Gyu Ri, in 2020. She then starred in Zombie Detective and the hit crime series Mouse as the female lead.

Are you excited to see Park Ju Hyun in an action thriller movie? Tell us in the comments below!

