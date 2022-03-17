‘Extracurricular’ star Park Ju Hyun to pair opposite Kim Young Dae in her first historical drama?

On March 17, Park Ju Hyun received an offer to appear in the new drama 'Joseon Ban on Marriage' and is considering appearing. Previously, it was reported that actor Kim Young Dae will appear as the male lead in this drama, so expectations are high whether the two will work together for the first time in the historical drama.

'Joseon Ban on Marriage' is a drama based on a web novel of the same name, and is a fusion historical drama based on the golden spirit of the Joseon Dynasty. The work depicts the love triangle of three protagonists who love passionately in an era where neither love nor marriage is allowed for the seventh year.

Meanwhile, Park Ju Hyun, who graduated from the acting department at the Korea National University of Arts, made her debut in 'Drama Stage 3 - Wife's Bed' in 2019, and appeared in dramas 'A Piece of Your Mind', 'Zombie Detective' and 'Mouse'. Last year, she won the Best New Actress Award in the TV category at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her work on Netflix's 'Extracurricular'.

She is constantly meeting viewers through works without a hiatus, and she has been cast in KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama '493km For You' and is scheduled to air in April. In this work, she takes on the role of Park Taeyang , a badminton player whose life is all about sports.

ALSO READ: Flower of Evil’s Moon Chae Won cast in a new romance drama based on hit Hollywood film ‘About Time’?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.