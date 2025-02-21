ExtraL music video: BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops bold, empowering anthem with Doechii ahead of Ruby album release

BLACKPINK member Jennie unveiled a new track ahead of her upcoming solo album, Ruby's release. She dropped the music video of ExtraL, her collaboration with American rapper-singer Doechii, on February 21 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST/12 a.m. EST). It is the fourth pre-released track from among the 15 songs of Jennie's first full-length solo studio album, Ruby.

Both Doechii and Jennie are known for their musical experimentation and witty, playful, yet hard-hitting lyricism. They have often taken up challenging concepts and ExtraL is the brainchild of their creative alliance. The MV includes the repetition of "Do my ladies run this", in various tones, to paint a powerful picture of a female-dominated world.

Watch the ExtraL MV here:

The song talks about a world where women can't care less about what others think of them. They are "not here to please no men" and "not here to reason with them". They can wear whatever they want, do whatever they want to be anything they want to be. In the music video, the artists are seen in white blazers with red bralette underneath, exuding a bold and commanding aura. As Doechii says, "Let me serve", they duo actually do so in the MV. Her speedy rap verse and Jennie's strong vocals make the song seem like a chart-buster.

The powerful lyrics and synergy of the artists have given way to a banger. The chorus also has a simple yet addictive choreography. It can be envisioned to go viral on social media soon. ExtraL is different from the other three pre-releases of Ruby– Mantra, ZEN, and Love Hangover. The song has already received immense love from fans, matching the enthusiasm for the earlier releases. The other tracks of the album include, Intro: Jane, like Jennie, start a war with the IE (way up), F.T.S., Handlebars, Damn Right, Filter, Seoul City, Starlight and Twin.