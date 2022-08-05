‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘Jinxed At First’ sees increase in ratings; ‘Adamas’ dips slightly

According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company, on August 5th, the 12th episode of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', which was broadcast at 9PM KST the previous day, was counted at 14.9% (non-terrestrial paid households). It increased slightly from the 11th episode (14.1%). The 4th episode of the tvN drama 'Adamas' recorded 3.068%, and the 16th episode of the KBS 2TV drama 'Jinxed recorded 3% nationwide based on households.

The drama is about Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) who is extremely smart and she also has autism spectrum disorder. She never forgets what she sees, but she lacks social skills and empathy. Woo Young Woo begins to work as a trainee lawyer at a large law firm. While working there, she faces prejudice and irrationality against her, but she solves cases with her own unique perspective and grows as a lawyer.

‘Jinxed At First’ is about Gong Soo Gwang (Na In Woo) who sells fish at a traditional market. He is known as an unlucky man and, because of this, people try to avoid him. His life wasn't always like that. At one time, he had a bright future. After Gong Soo Gwang met Lee Seul Bi, his life totally changed. Whenever he dreams of Lee Seul Bi, something bad happens to him. For the first time in 7 years, Gong Soo Gwang meets Lee Seul Bi again.

Meanwhile, Lee Seul Bi has a special ability. Whenever she touches someone, she can see that person's near future. She got that special ability from her mother, who also has the same ability. Lee Seul Bi and her mother have lived in captivity for a long time due to a CEO, who uses their special ability. Lee Seul-Bi is able to escape with her mother’s help. She then meets Gong Soo Gwang for the first time in 7 years.

ALSO READ: Kim Ji Won to join Song Joong Ki’s agency? Actress meets HiStory D&C officials

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the ratings? Let us know in the comments below.