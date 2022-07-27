‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and Kang Tae Oh remain steady atop most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

On July 26, the lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the third week of July were released. These weekly lists determine which drama and actor created the most buzz during a specific time period, by combining data from news articles, social media posts, online communities, and more.

Marking the show’s fourth consecutive week, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has ranked number 1 on the list on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas, after debuting on the list in the fifth week of June at this rank. With a total of 166,480 points recorded, the show has already surpassed the record previously set by ‘Reply 1988’ in 2016 (140,418 points).

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the third week of July are as follows:

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo tvN’s Alchemy of Souls SBS’ Why Her? KBS2’s Gold Mask tvN’s Eve KBS2’s Jinxed at First KBS2’s Café Minamdang KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now KBS1’s ‘Bravo My Life’ MBC’s ‘Doctor Lawyer’

Meanwhile, the cast of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is steadily maintaining its dominance over the actors' ranking list as well. Kang Tae Oh maintains his rank atop the list after topping it last week. Jinkyung rises up 20 spots to rank at number 2. Playing Woo Young Woo in the show, Park Eun Bin ranks at number 3. Actor Joo Jong Hyuk moves up four spots, to rank at number 4. Further, cast member Ha Yoon Kyung ranks at number 7 this week.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the third week of July are as follows:

Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Jinkyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Ha Yoon Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls) Seo Ye Ji (Eve) Heo Jun Ho (Why Her?)

