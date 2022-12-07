'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and 'Pachinko' create history, are nominated for the 28th Critics Choice Awards

On December 6, 2022, the Critics Choice Association revealed the nominees for the 28th Critics Choice Awards . In the category for ‘The Best Foreign Language Series’ many international series were nominated. The list is as follows, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘1899,’ ‘Borgen,’ ‘Garcia!,’ ‘The Kingdom Exodus,’ ‘Kleo,’ ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ and ‘Tehran.’ Two big Korean acts have backed these nominations.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a South Korean television series starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young. Park Eun Bin plays the role of a 27-year-old Woo Young Woo who is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She graduated from Seoul National University and then was hired by a major law firm in the city. The drama tells the story of her day-to-day struggles to interact with others. If you haven't seen it already, you absolutely must see this drama.

Pachinko

Pachinko is an American drama television Soo Hugh based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee. It is directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon and features talented actors including Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, and Jin Ha. Based on the New York Times bestseller, the series depicts the hopes and goals of four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they leave their nation in an unstoppable struggle to live and prosper. Pachinko is available on Apple Tv plus.

The 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Congratulations to the team of ‘Pachinko’ and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’!