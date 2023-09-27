Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich's recieve deserved nomination for International Emmy Awards 2023

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich were nominated at The International Emmy Awards 2023 amongst 54 other global dramas. The prestigious award rewards the best in the television industry. The list of nominations was released by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 27. Nominations from 20 different countries included South Korea’s K-dramas as well. Here is a look at the dramas and the nominations in more detail.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich nominated for International Emmy Awards

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich are popular dramas not only in South Korea but also globally. The dramas left an impact on their audience with their witty writing and stellar cast. The sweet and cut drama with a cause, Extraordinary Woo was nominated for the drama series category. Other series included in this category are Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, The Devil’s Hour and The Empress. Fantasy-thriller Reborn Rich received its nomination for TV Movie/Mini-Series. Infiniti, La Caída [Dive] and Life and Death in the Warehouse are also selected. Winners will be announced on November 20.

Fans of the two series couldn’t be more glad that their favourite K-dramas are getting the recognition they deserve.

More about Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a heartwarming tale of Woo Young Woo who is a lawyer at one of South Korea’s top law firms. She is on the autism spectrum and has to navigate her personal life and work life. The drama is a mixed bag of comedy, legal drama, romance, social issues and much more. It is a bowl of warm soup on a cold night. The comfort watch received a lot of love and attention from fans. It stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Ho, Kang Ki Young, Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk.

Park Eun Bin's The King's Affection won the Best Telenovela at the International Emmy Awards 2022 and became the first K-drama to do so.

Reborn Rich is a revenge story adapted from a web novel. It revolves around the protagonist Yoon Hyun Woo who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate, which is a family business, for years. His loyalty is paid by betrayal and he is falsy accused of embezzlement and is wrongfully murdered. He wakes up as the family's youngest grandson. He decided to take his revenge and overtake their business. The drama is a thrilling tale and features Song Joong Ki, Lee Seung Min and Shin Hyun Bin.

