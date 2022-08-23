Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls reign over most buzzworthy K-drama and actor lists

Ranking K-dramas and actors which generated the most buzz during a specific time period, the lists for this week have been released. In the third week of August, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ maintained its position atop the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas, successfully continuing its streak and making it the show’s eighth consecutive week ranking at the top of the list.

MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’, tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and KBS’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ also maintained their spots from the previous week, occupying ranks two, three and four, respectively.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the third week of August are as follows:

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo MBC’s Big Mouth tvN’s Alchemy Of Souls KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now JTBC’s The Good Detective 2 SBS’ Today’s Webtoon KBS2’s Gold Mask tvN’s Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist KBS2’s Café Minamdang KBS1’s Bravo My Life

Meanwhile, the stars of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls’ dominated the list of most buzzworthy K-drama actors. In particular, six cast members from ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, which concluded last week, appear on this list.

While Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh swap their ranks from the previous week, Jin Kyung rises 28 spots, and comes in at number four. Further, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star Jung So Min also rises 14 spots, and ranks at number six for this week.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the third week of August are as follows:

Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Lee Jong Suk (Big Mouth) Jin Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Ha Yoon Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Girls’ Generation’s YoonA (Big Mouth) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls)

