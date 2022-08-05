Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 11 & 12 Review: Park Eun Bin faces a choice; Kang Tae Oh settles into our hearts

Starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more, ENA’s Wednesday-Thursday series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ aired its 11th and 12th episodes this week. Throughout its run, the series has consistently delivered heartwarming stories and stellar acting, and this week was no different.

Episode 11, ‘Mr. Salt, Ms. Pepper and Attorney Soy Sauce’ sees Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) caught in a tricky situation when she realises that her usual inflexibility is being challenged. To seek a way out of the situation and be able to do what she feels is right, while still not completely breaking the rules, she takes the help of the imaginary characters ‘Mr. Salt, Ms. Pepper and Attorney Soy Sauce’, created by Choi Soo Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung).

On the other hand, episode 12 ‘Yangtze River Dolphin’, sees Woo Young Woo realise for the first time that being a lawyer comes with a choice and the responsibility of judging for oneself as to what is right and wrong. Simply doing what is one’s duty on paper and shutting out everything else is not that easy (or pleasant) a task.

Meanwhile, Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk) has struck up a deal with Tae Su Mi (Jin Kyung), which stipulates that he is welcome to join Taesan, as long as he is able to make Woo Young Woo depart from Hanbada. Additionally, Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh) and Woo Young Woo have slowly been drawing even closer, with their dates adding an especially heartwarming touch. Settling himself deeper in our hearts, Lee Jun Ho is turning out to be one of our absolute favourite K-Drama male leads yet, with his compassion and multiple “green flag” moments.

With every successive episode, Woo Young Woo’s steady growth has been a delight to observe. With both supporters and those against her in her surroundings, the episodes have slowly been hinting that the day when Woo Young Woo is faced with what might be her biggest shock yet, is not very far.

Stay tuned for the review of next week’s episodes!

