Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 13 & 14 Review: Park Eun Bin & Kang Tae Oh’s story brings a myriad of emotions

On August 10 and 11, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ aired its 13th and 14th episodes. The Wednesday-Thursday series stars Park Eun Bin as the titular character Woo Young Woo, joined by Kang Tae Oh as Lee Junho, Kang Ki Young as Jung Myung Seok and more.

With its 13th episode, the series garnered an average nationwide rating of 13.515 percent, and saw a rise in its ratings with its 14th episode, recording an average nationwide rating of 14.6 percent (according to Nielsen Korean).

This week brought us the second two-parter case, following episodes 7 and 8 which explored the story of a small town called Sodeok-dong. Taking us to the picturesque island of Jeju, part one and two of ‘The Blue Night of Jeju’ were a rollercoaster of emotions.

Including the show’s signature laugh-out-loud moments as well as its sincere and heartwarming expression of feelings, this week’s episodes answer a question which left many avid viewers concerned over the past week: What happened to attorney Jung Myung Seok (Kang Ki Young)? Not only is that revealed, but we also get a glimpse into the hardworking boss’s past and his personal life.

Jeju Island also serves as the background for us to gain an insight into Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk)’s personal life. This not only strikes a chord in us but also causes a significant shift in how his colleague and our beloved ‘Spring’s Sunshine’ Choi Soo Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung) views him. However, this new shift probably impacts Woo Young Woo’s best friend Dong Geu Rami (Joo Hyun Young) the most!

Some of the most heartbreaking sequences, however, are when Woo Young Woo finds herself wondering if being with her would bring loneliness to Lee Jun Ho. She proceeds to tell him that it would be best if they are not together but does not give him a reason, leaving him confused and devasted.

With its final two episodes slated to air next week, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ leaves us curious about multiple points: What happens to Woo Young Woo and Lee Jun Ho? Does Kwon Min Woo find redemption? Where does CEO Han’s plot with Reporter Lee in regard to Tae Su Mi end? We are all waiting to find out with bated breath!

