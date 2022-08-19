Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 15 and 16 Review: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young and more bid adieu

About two months of emotional ups and downs draw to a close as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ ends its run. The ENA series kicked off in the last week of June with an average nationwide rating of 0.948 percent, and steadily received immense love and popularity. With its last episode, it recorded its personal best viewership, with an average nationwide rating of 17.534 percent (according to Nielsen Korea).

Going into the final week of the show, we had multiple plot lines waiting to be resolved. The show, however, added a further twist by bringing a new character into play - Tae Su Mi’s son, and Woo Young Woo’s step-brother, Choi Sang Hyeon. As big of a surprise as his addition was, Choi Sang Hyeon and Woo Young Woo’s interactions quickly turned into one of the highlights of the final episode.

The last week saw decent attempts at tying up the loose ends. Woo Young Woo and Lee Jun Ho had an honest conversation and got back together, Kwon Min Woo’s redemption arc continued, Han Seon Yeong achieved her final goal while also having a slight change of heart, and Jung Myeong Seok started on the road to recovery while also starting afresh with his ex-wife.

Considering the immense amount of plot lines that demanded wrapping up, the show’s ending did feel a bit rushed. However, the drama still did bring stand-out moments. In particular, the last scene which saw Woo Young Woo receiving a full-time contract and feeling a sense of fulfilment, felt especially emotional. Have laughed and cried along with Woo Young Woo throughout the series, this scene truly hit the spot.

Although the show brushed over a few points in the process, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ made a fair attempt at offering closure and wrapping up some of the bigger plot lines. With immense potential for truly bringing justice to the plot lines, here’s holding on to hope for Hanbada’s team reuniting in a second season!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s production team responds to reports of season 2 of Park Eun Bin starrer

What was your opinion about the finale of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’? Share with us in the comments section!