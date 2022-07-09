Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 3 & 4 Review: Park Eun Bin finds herself reconsidering her career

Following the story of a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ started off last week with Park Eun Bin taking on the titular role of Woo Young Woo. Although graduating at the top of her class from Seoul National University, Woo Young Woo finds herself struggling in the face of social interactions. The first two episodes last week, introduced us to her world and her creative ways of dealing with situations alongside the team at Hanbada Law Firm.

Episode three, ‘This is Pengsoo’, sees Woo Young Woo being tasked with a unique case. The parents of Kim Jeong Hun, a young boy who also is on the autism spectrum, bring a difficult case to Hanbada Law Firm. Their son has been named as the number one suspect behind the death of his older brother. Woo Young Woo’s senior, Jung Myeong Seok (Kang Ki Young), assigns her to the case, in hope that it would be easier for her to communicate with Kim Jeong Hun, despite her expressing that they are both on different levels of the spectrum.

The lawyers at Hanbada throw themselves, heart and soul, into trying to get Kim Jeong Hun comfortable around them, but the difficulties are immense. Another obstacle arises when the prosecutor targets Woo Young Woo during the hearing, causing her to reconsider her career, believing that she might not be able to be beneficial to her client. This, combined with Woo Young Woo facing prejudice due to being a person with autism, leads to her writing a resignation letter and departing the office after clearing out her office.

All this while, Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh) has been trying to make amends, feeling apologetic after his friend asks him if he’s volunteering for disabled individuals again, upon seeing him with Woo Young Woo. This rests heavily on his heart, but he’s unable to bring up the topic to apologise to Woo Young Woo.

Episode four, ‘The Strife of the Three Brothers’, hits close to home for Woo Young Woo. Her best friend, Dong Geurami’s father has been pressured by his two older brothers into signing a memorandum. As a result, he is left with 260 million won in debt, while the brothers gain 5 and 3 billion won respectively.

Dong Geurami turns to Woo Young Woo, enlisting her help. As Woo Young Woo insists she is no longer an attorney, having given in her resignation, she tries to get Jung Myeong Seok to take on the case instead. However, he shares that as he hasn’t processed her resignation yet, she is still very much an attorney, and thus, she should be the one to take on the case herself.

Following this, during the proceedings in court, a witness turns sides, leaving Woo Young Woo, Dong Geurami, and her family dumbfounded and frustrated. Understanding that this case is going to require playing by a different book, Woo Young Woo orchestrates a heated family argument, and weaves it into a loophole to win the case.

After her victory, Lee Jun Ho takes her aside to give her a present, which turns out to be a massive painting of a whale up on the wall of a conference room. In other words, he presents her with her one true love, and the effect is instantaneous. Woo Young Woo’s face lights up with pure, unadulterated joy. During the episode, he also tells her that he wants an attorney like her by his side, becoming one of the reasons she is convinced to go back to being an attorney. Her passion for her job renewed, Woo Young Woo returns to Hanbada Law Firm officially.

This week’s episodes dealt with two new cases, both affecting Woo Young Woo on personal levels. The series has been doing an incredible job so far of balancing personal life, professional aspects, and a little sprinkling of romance that is absolutely adorable to watch. Managing heavier topics with lightheartedness and sensitivity, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has just been getting better with every successive episode.

