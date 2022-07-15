Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 5 & 6 Review: Park Eun Bin finds herself grappling with rivalry & prejudice

ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has been steadily drawing in viewers with its heartwarming and unique tale of a young, genius lawyer on the autism spectrum. With every week, the series’ viewership is increasing multi-fold. This week’s episodes, in particular, have catapulted the show’s viewership over the 9 percent mark, setting ENA history once again.

Episode five, ‘Wild Card VS Tactician’, sees Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) ending up dealing with rivalry as fellow attorney Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk) appears determined to see her as competition, instead of accepting her as a teammate. To make things worse, Woo Young Woo finds herself struggling to strike a balance between her duty towards her client as a lawyer, versus her sense of justice and fairness.

Episode six, ‘If I Were a Whale…’, takes on the theme of prejudice coming into play. When a doctor with a deep personal bias makes things difficult while appearing as a witness, senior attorney Jung Myung Seok (Kang Ki Young) displays the true depth of his character, especially as a superior, as he stands by Woo Young Woo and Choi Soo Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung)’s efforts. This episode, in particular, offers a little more insight into Woo Young Woo’s love for whales, and reveals more about her childhood which was spent with only her father in the picture.

Meanwhile, interspersed throughout the episodes, Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh) and Woo Young Woo slowly start to become aware of their feelings, and share a heartfelt conversation. Further, the storyline involving the CEO of Taesan Law Firm, Tae Soo Mi (Jin Kyung), leaves us wondering about her connection to Woo Young Woo.

As with the previous weeks, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ continues to bring new topics to the table, and discusses each with sensitivity, care, and compassion. Starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young and more, the ENA series airs every Wednesday and Thursday.