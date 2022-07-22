Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 7 & 8 Review: Park Eun Bin & Jin Kyung learn about each other’s identity

ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jin Kyung and more, has been receiving more and more love with each new episode. This week, the show broke its own viewership record with its seventh episode (average nationwide rating of 11.69 percent), and then promptly broke this record again with the very next episode, recording an average nationwide rating of 13.1 percent. The series retains the record of the highest viewership ratings garnered by any show in ENA’s history.

This week’s episodes of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ saw the tale of a small town called Sodeok-Dong. With a highway being planned that would cut through the town, splitting it into two, the townsfolk approach Hanbada law firm for their help. A visit to the town and meetings with its charming residents convinces the team to take on the case, but they end up facing Taesan law firm’s Tae Su Mi (Jin Kyung) in court.

Despite being on opposing sides, Hanbada’s team, especially Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), cannot help but be impressed by Tae Su Mi’s arguments. As the episodes progress, Woo Young Woo also makes an impression on Tae Su Mi, who recalls having heard about the rookie attorney at the time of the wedding dress debacle (episode 2). As a result, Tae Su Mi offers a job to Woo Young Woo, asking her to come to Taesan from Hanbada.

Meanwhile, Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk) is enraged about Woo Young Woo getting her job at Hanbada as a result of her father’s friendship with CEO Han Seon Young (Baek Ji Won). However, Choi Su Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung) staunchly supports Woo Young Woo, urging her to see that her not being hired, especially with her credentials, is a form of discrimination. But a second conversation with Kwon Min Woo convinces Woo Young Woo that she would be better off at Taesan, where she has been offered a job on her own merit, rather than as a result of her father’s connection with CEO Han. However, when she shares this with her father, he ends up blurting out the truth about Woo Young Woo’s relationship with Tae Su Mi, and implores her not to go to Taesan. All this while, Woo Young Woo has come to terms with her feelings for Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh), and mincing no words, tells him how she feels.

Episode eight ends with Woo Young Woo meeting with Tae Su Mi, and telling her what she has come to know. As she shares why she can’t move to Taesan, Tae Su Mi asks Woo Young Woo if she resents her for what she’s done.

This conversation is quite possibly the most emotionally-charged exchange that ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has presented us with so far. Not only was this a particularly strong ending for an episode, but this was also all the more meaningful, as it marks the halfway point for the series.

Woo Young Woo showed immense maturity and growth, and the present arc leaves viewers curious as to what direction the second half of the series will take. With familial ties, personal growth, nepotism, supportive friends and colleagues, and even romance, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ discusses multiple human relationships with equal sensitivity and care.

