Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 9 & 10 Review: Park Eun Bin & Kang Tae Oh draw closer

Airing every Wednesday and Thursday, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ broadcast its ninth and tenth episodes this week. With these episodes signalling the start of the second half of the series, we had been expecting a shift in the atmosphere, and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ delivered!

A recurring positive about ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, is that the show doesn’t attempt to make you side with whatever the writer’s personal viewpoint might be. Instead, the writing allows the viewer to absorb both the positives and negatives of the situation and leave with whatever takeaway one might draw.

The themes of the two cases discussed in these two episodes really stressed the perspective that matters can’t always be starkly black and white - a grey area always exists. In particular, with one of the cases involving a defendant who has a disability, Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) finds herself drawing on what she’s realised over the course of the case, when it comes to her own equation with Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh).

With Lee Jun Ho having confessed to Woo Young Woo, she takes it upon herself to take the next step and really put herself out there. From pulling out chairs, opening car doors, and even putting together a list of ideas for dates, Woo Young Woo’s attempts at expressing her interest in Lee Jun Ho are truly heartwarming, especially with it being a massive indicator of her growth.

Further, the Tae Su Mi (Jin Kyung) angle seems to be getting more tangled up, as she shows up to visit Woo Young Woo’s father (Jeon Bae Soo) after all these years, and attempts to convince him to go overseas with his daughter. Meanwhile, Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk) appears to be putting the hints together, as to Woo Young Woo and Tae Su Mi’s relationship.

Woo Young Woo and Lee Jun Ho’s blossoming romance, along with this Tae Su Mi-Kwon Min Woo development, are some of the points that we’re particularly looking forward to, for next week’s episodes. What about you? Share your thoughts with us through the comments!

