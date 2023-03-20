Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Ha Yoon Kyung joins Netflix’s upcoming mystery series Alone In The Woods

Following the success of the drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, Ha Yoon Kyung quickly became well-known and the talk of the town for her versatile acting abilities and made numerous appearances in dramas and television reality shows.

Alone In The Woods

Ha Yoon Kyung has now joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming mystery series ‘Alone In The Woods’ and is set to play the young counterpart of Lee Jung Eun. ‘Alone In The Woods’, is a suspenseful mystery thriller about a guesthouse owner for whom life begins to collapse after a suspicious woman appears at the guesthouse one summer. Mo Wan Il, the director of 'The World of the Married' and 'Misty,' is back with a new drama. Along with Kim Yun Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, and Lee Jung Eun are also a part of the cast.

Ha Yoon Kyung will portray Yoon Bo Min (Lee Jung Eun), a young expert detective in a special investigation unit. She advances the case with determination and sees crime-solving as a game. She used to work at a small-town police station and now serves as station chief, paying special attention to Yeong Ha (Kim Yoon Seok), who is investigating a suspicious case.

About Ha Yoon Kyung

Ha Yoon Kyung made her debut in the film ‘Socialphobia’ in 2014. She followed up in 2016 with an appearance in the film ‘Stay With Me,’ and later starred in the film ‘Go Back’ in 2020. ‘Hospital Playlist’ in 2020, ‘She Would Never Know’ in 2021, and blockbuster ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in 2022 are among her drama series credits.

Ha Yoon Kyung’s portrayal of Choi Soo Yeon in the legal drama series received a lot of love and praise. She portrays a strong-willed character who is firm in her beliefs and always defends the autistic protagonist Woo Young Woo (played by Park Eun Bin). She also co-stars with Kang Tae Oh, who plays Woo Young Woo's love interest, Lee Jun Ho. In the series, Choi Soo Yeon's kindness earns her the nickname "Spring Sunshine Choi Soo Yeon," which is also a fitting description for the actress herself, who is also bright and cheery!

By joining 'Alone In The Woods,' Ha Yoon Kyung is expected to be busier than anyone else in 2023, while she has already confirmed her next works such as 'Take Care of This Life' and 'Bulk'. Meanwhile, 'Alone In The Woods,' co-produced by Studio Lululala (SLL) and Studio Flow, is set to be released on Netflix in 190 countries worldwide.

