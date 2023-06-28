Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Joo Jong Hyuk joins Kang Han Na and Go Kyung Pyo for JTBC's No Secrets

Joo Jong Hyuk, who gained much fame and popularity from his drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is again in talks. He creates a lot of buzz among his fandom after his agency BH Entertainment confirms his involvement in JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘No Secrets’.

Joo Jong Hyuk to star in 'No Secrets'

Joo Jong Hyuk portrays the character of Kim Jung Hun in the play, who is known as the 'national son-in-law'. Kim Jung Hun is a popular entertainer who is highly regarded and has a knack for winning over others with his affable charm. He possesses excellent communication skills and can effortlessly control the mood of any situation. Kim Jeong heon happens to be the former boyfriend of On Woo Joo (played by Kang Han Na) and a former high school classmate of Song Ki Baek. Their paths cross again as rivals when Song Ki Baek decides to pursue a freelance career.

The filming for the drama has already commenced. The show, tentatively titled 'No Secrets,' is a comedic melodrama with a twist in which the announcer Song Gi Baek (played by Ko Kyung Pyo) experiences a drastic transformation into a person with an uncontrollably outspoken nature. He crosses paths with the enthusiastic entertainment writer On Woo Joo.

Other projects framing his career

Joo Jong Hyuk, known for his dynamic portrayal of Kwon Mo Sul Soo and Kwon Min Woo in the highly-discussed 2022 drama "The Strange Lawyer Woo Young woo," intends to embark on a journey to become a prominent entertainer. With this project, he aims to showcase his versatility and reveal fresh aspects of his personality with confidence.

Joo Jong Hyuk has recently completed the filming of the movie 'I Hate Korea'. Another film titled '1/10,000', centered around the sport of kendo, is set to be released later this year. Specifically, '1/10,000' has been selected to be featured in the Korean Fantastic: Feature category at the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. It will have its premiere and be available for the audience to watch on the 2nd of the upcoming month.

