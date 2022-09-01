Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Kang Tae Oh announces his military enlistment date

South Korean actor Kang Tae Oh became quite famous for his portrayal of Lee Jun Ho in the ENA drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ where Park Eun Bin floored everyone in her titular role. He became known as the ‘green flag’ character for his helpful, inclusive, welcoming, and heartwarming portrayal of a young man who learns to fall for a person on the autism spectrum.

While fans knew that Kang Tae Oh would be enlisting this year as he had previously revealed that ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ would be his last K-drama before enlistment, they were in a constant state of worry for the date and hoped that he would stay longer. Many also commented that they would take his place for enlistment in the promotional content of the drama.

While that was not possible, the actor also decided to stay out of being a part of the cast and crew’s trip to Bali following the success of the drama and instead focused on completing his other commitments before enlisting. It was also previously said that though the draft notice had not arrived for him, he would be beginning his mandatory military service in September.

Following so many speculations, it was finally revealed that Kang Tae Oh would be enlisting for his military service as an active-duty soldier on September 20. He personally announced the same during his online fan-meeting ‘TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh’. However, fans need not be too worried as Kang Tae Oh would be starring in an upcoming movie ‘Target’ (literal translation) and the same has already completed filming.

