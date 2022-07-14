‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ & its stars dominate most buzzworthy drama & actor lists

Ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the first week of July, the weekly lists have been released. These lists determine who created the most buzz during a specific time period by combining data spanning news articles, social media posts, online communities and more, to rank stars and dramas.

Making this the show’s second consecutive week, ENA’s new series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ maintains its rank at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. Last week, the show debuted straight at rank 1 on the list. Also maintaining their spots from the previous week, tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ ranks at number 2 this week, while SBS’ ‘Why Her?’ rounds out the Top 3.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the first week of July are as follows:

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo tvN’s Alchemy of Souls SBS’ Why Her? KBS2’s Gold Mask tvN’s Eve KBS2’s Jinxed at First KBS2’s Café Minamdang tvN’s Link KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now MBC’s Doctor Lawyer

Meanwhile, also maintaining her rank, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun Bin stays strong at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-drama actors. Fellow ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh rises up nine spots, ranking at number 2 for this week. Also starring in the drama, Joo Hyun Young and Kang Ki Young also rank in the Top 10 this week. While Joo Hyun Young ranks at number 4 after rising an incredible 53 spots, Kang Ki Young also shoots up an impressive 25 spots, ranking at number 8 for this week. Further, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ stars have also ranked high, with both Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook in the Top 5, at ranks 3 and 5, respectively.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the first week of July, below:

Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Joo Hyun Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls) Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?) Seo Ye Ji (Eve) Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Hwang Minhyun (Alchemy of Souls) Yoo Sun (Eve)

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope brings the heat in the thrilling MV teaser for ‘Arson’