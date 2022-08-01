Extraordinary Attorney Woo & its stars top most buzzworthy lists; Big Mouth, Today’s Webtoon & ADAMAS debut

The lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of July have been released. These weekly lists determine which drama and actor created the most buzz during a specific time period, by combining data from news articles, social media posts, online communities, and more.

Making it the show’s fifth consecutive week doing so, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has ranked number 1 on the list on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. Meanwhile, MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’, SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’ and tvN’s ‘ADAMAS’ have made debuts on the list in ranks 2, 4, and 7, respectively.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the fourth week of July are as follows:

1. ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

2. MBC’s Big Mouth

3. tvN’s Alchemy Of Souls

4. SBS’ Today’s Webtoon

5. KBS2’s Gold Mask

6. tvN’s ADAMAS

7. KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now

8. KBS2’s Café Minamdang

9. KBS2’s Jinxed At First

10. KBS1’s Bravo My Life

Meanwhile, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh maintains his rank atop the list of most buzzworthy K-drama actors for this week. Actor Koo Kyo Hwan, who appeared in episode 9 of the ENA show, debuted at number 4 this week.

Further, ‘Big Mouth’ stars Lee Jong Suk and YoonA also debut on the list this week at ranks 3 and 7, respectively. Kim Sejeong, currently starring in SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’ debuted at number 8 this week.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the fourth week of July are as follows:

1. Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

2. Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

3. Lee Jong Suk (Big Mouth)

4. Koo Kyo Hwan (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

5. Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls)

6. Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls)

7. YoonA (Big Mouth)

8. Kim Sejeong (Today’s Webtoon)

9. Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

10. Jin Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Shin Ha Kyun is a happy CEO while his employees are disgruntled in new poster for ‘Unicorn’