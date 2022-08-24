Extraordinary Attorney Woo Last Impressions: Fans of Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh starrer dish on goods and bads

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ ran its beautiful course from June 29 to August 18, 2022 and ended with record-breaking ratings of 17.5 percent nationwide. The drama speaks about the story of a lawyer named Woo Young Woo who is on the autism spectrum and her life as a new joinee of the nation’s top law firms, Hanbada. During its airing, it became a viral trend among fans to follow many scenes from the drama as the characters’ fame shot up.

Here’s the review of 3 such fans who avidly tuned into ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

Person 1:

I went into the first episode of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ with mild curiosity and emerged thoroughly hooked. Throughout its run, the show became a place to turn to for healing, warmth, and comfort. Exploring different themes and challenges with nearly every new episode, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ balanced this beautifully with the show’s innocent and heartwarming vibe intact. In particular, the cast’s stellar portrayal of their characters made it easy to get absorbed into the storyline, making one cheer for their wins and feel dismayed at their lows. While the second half did change gears, bringing about a new atmosphere as compared to the first half, it remained just as engrossing. Considering the number of plot lines demanding resolution, the show’s ending felt a bit rushed, although the series made a decent attempt at wrapping up and offering closure. Here’s hoping for a second season to truly bring justice to the interesting plot lines, and a way to return to the delightful world of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’!

Person 2:

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a heartwarming legal drama featuring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more. Centered around an autistic lawyer, the drama talks about the impact of living with a disorder and how that gives a unique perspective to life. Woo Young Woo is a breath of fresh air, an honest lawyer who constantly battles with the minor things in life like revolving doors and crowded spaces but the love for whales and dolphins always help her move on to better things. While the show had a beautiful start, the end was left unsatisfactory. Albeit, it is just season 1, the last episode felt rushed and the forced character development of the ‘evil’ characters looked unnatural, compared to all the realistic characters that were shown in the previous episodes. Despite all that, the drama still managed to make a special place in my heart for bringing such lovable characters to the K-Drama space, giving the actors a place to display their amazing acting skills.

Person 3:

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ started off as an interesting concept, albeit sensitive, and wary as we were, audiences were pulled right in. Park Eun Bin’s acting of the titular character stood amongst all things and she deserves all the praise coming her way for the portrayal. A lot of work seems to have gone into the creation and details of each episode which was very visible. Interestingly, her love line with Kang Tae Oh’s character strayed off at some points but was handled with care. The show won brownie points with its inclusive and varied use of topics, which was refreshing and clever. Through questionable turns of events, a seemingly steep end awaited as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ left too many loose ends for it to be a satisfactory closure. A looming season 2 and the viewers’ unending expectations as well as unrealistic change of heart of its antagonistic characters made it seem as though the show runners were only looking for the audience’s favor. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ was pleasing and heartwarming, but inconclusive and rushed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk react to BTS’ RM and Jimin doing the Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting