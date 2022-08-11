‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ maintains impressive ratings; BLACKPINK gets a shoutout in latest episode

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is maintaining its reign as the most-watched mini-series airing on Wednesday nights (KST)! According to Nielsen Korea, with its latest episode (aired on August 10), the ENA series recorded an average nationwide rating of 13.515 percent, successfully maintaining its lead in the ratings.

The episode saw its stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung and more, departing to the picturesque Jeju Island to take on a case. While the episode was progressing, however, avid viewers of the show who are also BLACKPINK fans got a surprise!

During a conversation between the characters Kwon Min Woo (played by Joo Jong Hyuk) and Choi Soo Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung), when Kwon Min Woo asks Choi Soo Yeon about her baptismal name, she replies with “Jennie”. To this, he looks at her with surprise and asks, “Are you the Saint of BLACKPINK?”, as per Netflix’s translation.

Previously, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo had also joined the popular ‘Woo to the Young to the Woo’ challenge during a live stream, which stemmed from ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ characters Woo Young Woo and Dong Geu Rami. The BLACKPINK members put their own sweet spin on it, with Lisa saying “Li to the Soo to the Lisoo”, adorably combining both their names.

Meanwhile, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Park Eun Bin as the titular character Woo Young Woo, a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum. As she joins a new law firm, she slowly sees growth and learns to deal with different tough situations and social interactions.

Park Eun Bin’s Woo Young Woo is joined by actors Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyun Young and more, taking on pivotal characters in her circle.

