‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ maintains rank atop most buzzworthy drama list; Kang Tae Oh tops actor list

Ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the second week of July, the weekly lists have been released. By combining data spanning news articles, social media posts, online communities, and more, to rank stars and dramas, these lists determine who created the most buzz during a specific time period.

In its third consecutive week doing so, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ maintains its rank at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. In the fifth week of June, the drama debuted at number 1 on the list. Meanwhile, the shows ranking from number 2 through 9 also maintain their position from last week. KBS1’s ‘Bravo My Life’ is the only new entry in the Top 10 this week, rising up two spots and ranking at number 10.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the second week of July are as follows:

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo tvN’s Alchemy of Souls SBS’ Why Her? KBS2’s Gold Mask tvN’s Eve KBS2’s Jinxed at First KBS2’s Café Minamdang tvN’s Link KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now KBS1’s ‘Bravo My Life’

Meanwhile, on the list of most buzzworthy K-drama actors, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin switch ranks this week, with Kang Tae Oh moving up a spot to rank number 1. Fellow ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Ha Yoon Kyung, Kang Ki Young, and Joo Jong Hyuk also rank in the Top 10 this week, at numbers 4, 7, and 8, respectively. ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star Jung So Min ranks at number 3, while fellow cast members Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung rank at numbers 6 and 10 respectively. ‘Why Her?’ star Seo Hyun Jin rises up a spot to rank 5, while ‘Eve’ star Seo Ye Ji ranks at number 9 for this week.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the second week of July, below:

Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Ha Yoon Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls) Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Seo Ye Ji (Eve) Go Youn Jung (Alchemy of Souls)

