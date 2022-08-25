‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo' ranks No.1 on Netflix’s top 10 with THIS impressive number of watched hours

K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo' was brought to a close on August 18 as it completed airing 16 episodes since first premiering on June 29. Starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young in lead roles, the story revolves around an autistic lawyer named Woo Young Woo who lands her first job at one of the top firms of the nation.

The K-drama saw an immense fan following soon after it began broadcasting and became a hot topic internationally. On Netflix, where it was available for global fans, the K-drama was viewed thousands of times and was widely discussed. According to the latest reports, the total watched hours for the drama amounted to a whopping 77.43 million during the mapping week of August 15 to August 21.

With this, it was also noted that ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo' ranked No.1 on the Top 10 list shared on August 24 in the Non-English series category. It made the sixth No.1 on the list for the drama. Recently, it was also reported that the show garnered a personal best of 17.5 percent nationwide rating on the day of its last episode as the cast and crew gathered with 300 fans to watch the live viewing.

Interestingly, two other K-dramas were on the non-English Top 10 list for the week. ‘A Model Family’ recorded 19.7 million watched hours while ‘Alchemy of Souls’ recorded 18 million hours. The two shows grabbed the 3rd and 5th spots on the list.

