‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receives US remake offer; Records steep rise in ratings

ENA’s hit new series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ might be getting a US remake! On July 14, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that “‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’” has already been receiving proposals for remakes including one from the United States.

In response to this, a representative of the production company behind the ENA series, ASTORY, confirmed the news, sharing, “We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

Ever since its premiere, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has been soaring higher and higher on the popularity scale, with its warm and heartfelt story gripping attention. With its fifth episode, which aired on July 13, the show recorded an average nationwide rating of 9.138 percent (according to Nielsen Korea). With its fourth episode that aired on July 7, the show made network history by recording 5.2 percent in ratings, successfully achieving the highest viewership ratings ever recorded by any program in ENA’s history, whether drama, entertainment show, or otherwise.

With its fifth episode recording over 9.1 percent, the show has nearly doubled its own record! From 0.948 percent viewership with its first episode, to 1.805 percent with the second episode, on to 4.032 percent (episode 3), 5.2 percent (episode 4), and now, 9.1 percent with episode 5. After setting ENA history with episode 4, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has now broken its own record with its latest episode.

Further, the show has maintained its rank as number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas for the first week of July, after debuting at number 1 in the previous week. Similarly, the show’s star Park Eun Bin also maintains her rank atop the list of most buzzworthy K-drama actors. Fellow cast members Kang Tae Oh, Joo Hyun Young and Kang Ki Young have also recorded impressive jumps, and have ranked at numbers 2, 4 and 8, respectively.

