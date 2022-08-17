‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ to return with season 2 in 2024? Details Inside

Lee Sang Baek, CEO of Astory, who produced ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo', said in an interview with a South Korean media outlet on August 17th, "Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce season 2 of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussion. As long as there are no abnormalities, the goal is to have more than 90% of original cast members in the drama.”

CEO Lee will continue to raise viewers' interest in the drama through the production of various additional contents, such as webtoons, musical productions, and merchandise sales, which are already serialized before season 2 airs. 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' is a drama depicting the process of a new lawyer, Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), who has a genius brain and is on the autism spectrum at the same time, joins a large law firm called 'Han Bada' and grows into a lawyer.

In the beginning, it did not receive much attention as it was organized on the unfamiliar channel ENA with the unfamiliar subject of the autism spectrum. However, it gained attention through word of mouth by raising the topic of various issues that existed in Korean society but did not receive adequate attention. Based on true stories of women, small business owners, sexual minorities, and North Korean defectors, various events that could have occurred in the real world were narrated into episodes and received favorable reviews.

The ratings, which started at 0.9% on June 29 (based on Nielsen Korea nationwide paid households), broke through 4% in the third episode, and exceeded 11% in the 7th episode. In the 9th episode, where actor Koo Kyo Hwan made a special appearance, it broke its own highest ratings record with 15.8%.

