Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Ki Young & more to head to Bali sans Kang Tae Oh

The team of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ will be heading to a vacation of 6 days and 4 nights. Planned in the beautiful location of Bali, Indonesia, it has been reported that the main cast including Park Eun Bin, Kang Ki Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Ha Yoon Kyung, as well as director Yoo In Shik will leave on August 8.

It was also reported that male lead actor Kang Tae Oh will be absent from the vacation as he is nearing his military enlistment. According to the latest update, the actor is expected to enlist for his mandatory military service around the end of this month or early September, however his draft notice has not yet arrived. Kang Tae Oh is said to have tried to join the trip however his upcoming enlistment in the second half of the year prevented him from doing so.

The said trip is not a reward vacation with all the staff members as well as cast but is instead like a personal vacation with the actors whose schedules allow for it. It was also revealed that a special reward named the ‘Golden Whale’ as a vacation was planned by the Studio Genie team for the staff and cast members however the same was said to have been difficult due to varied schedules of those involved.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ gathered a total of 15.2 percent average nationwide rating while it also recorded 17.2 percent average viewership rating in the metropolitan area, as per its latest episode.

