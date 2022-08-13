Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh to join episode viewing? Agency warns against scalpers

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is inarguably the most popular K-drama running currently. The show has broken multiple ratings records and gone on to become a sensational hit. Leads Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh’s new found global fame has made them fan favourites prompting multiple activities to be held around their program.

According to reports, the show will have a live viewing event for its last episode that is scheduled to air on August 18. Moreover, the main cast of the show including Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young. Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk, Jeon Bae See along with director Yoo In Shik will be attending the live viewing. A total of 300 fans will be participating in the event scheduled at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, South Korea, and arranged by the producers at A Story, Studio Genie and the team of channel ENA. This will be a place to thank the viewers for their support on the drama.

In other news, actor Park Eun Bin will be holding her first fan meeting since debut on September 3. Following the news of the fan meeting, the actor’s agency Namoo Actors released a notice on their Twitter, addressing complaints about illegal sale of the event’s tickets. They informed that fans do not be fooled by these ticket sales on social media and other trading platforms. They further added that any passes bought through such means will be cancelled without prior notice and have asked fans to make reservations only through official means.

Check out their official announcement below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Park Eun Bin, Ha Yoon Kyung & Joo Jong Hyuk head to Bali