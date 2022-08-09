Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin to sing an OST for the drama; Confirmed to hold 1st fan meeting

Music director Noh Young Shim appeared on Naver Now's 'Music to You' on August 8th and shared various stories with Yoon Sang. On this day, music director Noh Young Shim said, "Aren't you going to Jeju Island this week? Park Eun Bin sings 'Jeju Island Blue Night'. It will be released this week."

Yoon Sang admired, "Actress Park Eun Bin is finally singing", and music director Noh Young Shim said, "It contains the voice of Park Eun Bin, who goes to Jeju Island in search of whales, and the voice of Young Woo." On the 8th, Namoo Actors, the agency, announced that actress Park Eun Bin will hold her first solo fan meeting. Park Eun Bin, who is delivering her healing and healing energy, as Woo Young Woo, the main character of the ENA channel Wed-Thu drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo', holds a fan meeting for the first time since her debut and meets with her fans.

Park Eun Bin's first solo fan meeting '2022 Eunbin Park 1st FAN MEETING (Eunbin Note: Empty Space)' will be held on September 3. The title of this performance, '2022 Park Eun-bin 1st FAN MEETING (Eunbin Note: Empty Space) ' is like a 'thought note' (character note) where she writes her own thoughts about the work and character when she prepares the work.

Namoo Actors said, “Park Eun Bin will hold a solo fan meeting for the first time since her debut and meet her fans. Despite her busy schedule, she is putting all her heart into organizing and planning various corners for fans who have been waiting for a long time to meet. We hope you have a happy time with Park Eun Bin as her fan.”

