Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s production team responds to reports of season 2 of Park Eun Bin starrer

Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young and more are currently starring in ENA’s series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. Following the show’s immense success, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that the CEO of the drama’s production company has confirmed a second season for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

The report quoted CEO Lee Sang Baek as having shared, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce season 2 of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.” The report further included that the CEO expressed hope for the second season to air in 2024, with at least “90% of original cast members in the drama.”

Following this, another South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report. According to the report, the production team responded briefly to the news about a second season by stating that it is “under discussion” at present. Owing to this, the exclusive report states that it appears as though a specific production schedule has not been confirmed as of yet.

As the CEO of the production company had reportedly confirmed a second season earlier on the same day, even highlighting a time period for the same, the production team’s brief stance is receiving confused responses.

Meanwhile, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is an ongoing series which stars Park Eun Bin in the titular role, joined by Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Ha Yoon Kyung, Joo Jong Hyuk and more. The series began with an average nationwide viewership rating of 0.948 percent, but soon catapulted to immense domestic and international popularity, even recording its personal best viewership of 15.780 percent with its ninth episode.

The series is slated to air its last episode tomorrow, on August 18, 2022.

