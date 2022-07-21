Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s ratings rise; Kang Tae Oh & Kang Ki Young share cheeky photos with Park Eun Bin

ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is on a roll! The Wednesday-Thursday series has successfully recorded another jump in its ratings with its latest episode. Airing on July 20, the show’s latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 11.69 percent, which reflects an increase from its previous episode’s viewership of 9.569 percent. With every new episode, the show has been successfully breaking its own viewership record.

Having first garnered 0.948 percent viewership with its first episode, the show achieved the highest viewership ratings ever reached by any program in ENA’s history when it recorded 5.2 percent ratings with its fourth episode. Ahead of its eighth episode, set to air on July 21, the show has successfully seen an increase in its ratings with every new episode aired up until its seventh episode.

Meanwhile, on July 21 the show’s stars Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young took to their Instagram accounts to share a few photos, leaving everyone chuckling. With the two stars posing as if straight out of a romance movie, the comments are filled with love for the ‘bromance’. The second slide of photos, meanwhile, sees ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun Bin joining in the fun, as she poses in front of the two, close to the camera. The cheeky and adorable photos truly are proof of the close friendship and bond developed between the cast of the show while filming!

Check out the photos, below:

Following a young attorney Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), the ENA series follows its main character, who is on the autism spectrum, as she navigates social interactions and deals with new, interesting cases with every episode.

