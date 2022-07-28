‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ sets new personal record; Naver announces webtoon version of Park Eun Bin starrer

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is soaring to new heights with every successive episode! With its July 27 broadcast, the ENA series recorded an average nationwide rating of 15.780 with its ninth episode, as per Nielsen Korea. This reflects an increase from the show’s previous episode’s record of 13.093 percent, which was also the show’s personal best record up until this point.

Starting off with 0.948 percent viewership with its first episode, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has seen an increase in its ratings with every new episode aired to date, successfully maintaining its streak. By recording 5.2 percent in ratings with its fourth episode, the show set a new record by achieving the highest viewership ratings set by any program in ENA’s history.

Additionally, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has remained steadfast atop the weekly most buzzworthy dramas list for four consecutive weeks as of writing. Likewise, the show’s stars have been dominating the weekly most buzzworthy drama actors list’s Top 10.

Further, it had previously been announced that the series will be turned into a webcomic. On July 27, Naver Webtoon shared details about the same, sharing that the first episode will be released on the same day at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST). New episodes will be released weekly, every Thursday. Naver Webtoon shared that the webtoon will also include stories that were not in the drama series, and will span 60 episodes. Presently only available in Korean, current plans include translated versions (English, Japanese, and Chinese versions) being available through Naver Webtoon’s global platform soon.

Starring Park Eun Bin in the titular role of Woo Young Woo, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ follows a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum as she settles into her role at a law firm and grows while learning to tackle different situations and social interactions. Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyun Young and more also take on important roles as those in Woo Young Woo’s circle.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Golden Child confirm their awaited comeback with 6th mini album ‘AURA’ futuristic poster