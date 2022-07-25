‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Ha Yoon Kyung to join Ahn Bo Hyun & Shin Hye Sun in new drama? Find out

Actress Ha Yoon Kyung has reportedly joined the cast of an upcoming tvN drama ‘See You in My 19th Life’ (working title). Based on a popular webtoon, the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star will reportedly be taking on the role of Yoon Cho Won. The character is the younger sister of the male lead Moon Seo Ha’s first love, Yoon Joo Won.

Following the initial reports, an official from Ha Yoon Kyung’s agency reportedly shared with a South Korean media outlet, that the actress has indeed been offered to appear in the upcoming webtoon-based drama, and is reviewing the offer positively. The report included a statement from the official, which said, “Ha Yoon Kyung has received an offer to appear in ‘See You in My 19th Life’.

If Ha Yoon Kyung confirms her appearance in the show, she will be working alongside Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun. The webtoon-based drama will follow a woman who remembers her past lives, played by Shin Hye Sun.

Meanwhile, Ha Yoon Kyung is currently starring in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. In the presently airing series, the actress takes on the role of Choi Soo Yeon, a former law school classmate and current colleague of the titular character Woo Young Woo, at the Hanbada law firm. Ha Yoon Kyung’s character in the drama is receiving immense love, and has even been dubbed ‘Sping’s Sunshine’. Following the popularity of the character and the show itself, Ha Yoon Kyung has reportedly been receiving a lot of offers, including one for ‘See You in My 19th Life’.

The actress has previously worked in movies like ‘Socialphobia’ (2015), ‘Stay with Me’ (2016), ‘Go Back’ (2021) and more. Further, Ha Yoon Kyung also received much love for her impactful character in the 2020-2021 series, ‘Hospital Playlist’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Jungkook: An ARMY writes about finding the BTS member through a ‘MIC Drop’ fancam