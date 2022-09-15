Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh’s agency relays the details of his military enlistment
Kang Tae Oh will be enlisting for his mandatory service soon.
Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor who recently earned international fame after starring as the male lead of the ENA drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. Playing the role of Lee Jun Ho received him quite the praise and the actor has since become a top star thanks to his good looks and even better personality, landing quite a few endorsements.
However, fans were surprised as well as disappointed to find out that the actor is yet to complete his mandatory military service. While the chatter for his drama was at its highest, a few deeply invested fans even suggested enlistment in the military in his stead. While that was not possible, the actor did not take part in a trip to Bali with fellow actors of the drama and instead focused on completing his many commitments.
Soon, his agency confirmed that Kang Tae Oh will enlist for his mandatory military service on September 20. Man of Creation has further revealed the details of his enlistment in a new update. “Kang Tae Oh will enter the 37th division recruit training center located in Jeungpyeong County of North Chungcheong Province on September 20.”
Regarding his many schedules, the management company revealed, “Kang Tae Oh will carry out all of his scheduled activities before September 20. Please show warm support for Kang Tae Oh who will return after diligently carrying out his mandatory duties.”
No special events will be held for his enlistment and the actor is expected to be discharged in March 2024 following 18 months of service.
