Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh’s agency relays the details of his military enlistment

Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor who recently earned international fame after starring as the male lead of the ENA drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. Playing the role of Lee Jun Ho received him quite the praise and the actor has since become a top star thanks to his good looks and even better personality, landing quite a few endorsements.

However, fans were surprised as well as disappointed to find out that the actor is yet to complete his mandatory military service. While the chatter for his drama was at its highest, a few deeply invested fans even suggested enlistment in the military in his stead. While that was not possible, the actor did not take part in a trip to Bali with fellow actors of the drama and instead focused on completing his many commitments.