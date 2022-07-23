Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh becomes most watched non-English Netflix show

K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has caught the waves with the audiences who have tuned in to get a refreshing perspective of a person on the autism spectrum. Actor Park Eun Bin takes on the titular role of a lawyer at the nation’s top firm Hanbada. She is autistic and has scored a high rank by passing the bar.

Her many experiences after joining the law firm and the people’s behavior surrounding the addition of a person on the autistic spectrum to their team have had mixed but mostly positive responses from the viewers. The show has captured the hearts of countless around the world, earning a viewership rating of 11.7 percent as of the latest numbers obtained.

Moreover, according to Netflix’s Top 10 Global ranking for this week, in the non-English category, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ grabbed the top spot for the most watched show. Official numbers record a staggering 45.58 million hours of viewing from all around the globe. Second on the list is 'The Longest Night: Season 1,' which recorded nearly a half of the Korean drama’s numbers with 24.2 million hours watched.

The latest update of 11.7 percent rating is a 2.1 percent rise from the last week while being over 10 percent rise from the premiere of the show. This has only further shown the growth of the Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer that is capturing the attention of millions all over the world. With 8 episodes in, half of the drama has run its course while interesting plot changes have only made it that much more intriguing.

