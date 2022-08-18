‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tops most buzzworthy drama list; Show’s stars sweep actor list

The weekly lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during a specific week have been released. For the second week of August, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has successfully ranked atop the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas, continuing its streak, and making it the show’s seventh consecutive week ranking atop the list.

MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ and tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ also maintain their spots from last week, ranking at number two and three respectively on the list of most buzzworthy K-Dramas. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new show ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ debuts on the list this week, at number eight.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the second week of August are as follows:

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo MBC’s Big Mouth tvN’s Alchemy Of Souls KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now KBS2’s Gold Mask JTBC’s The Good Detective 2 ENA’s New Recruit KBS2’s If You Wish Upon Me SBS’ Today’s Webtoon tvN’s Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist

Meanwhile, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin maintain their ranks at number one and two respectively, on the list of most buzzworthy K-Drama actors. Fellow cast members Kang Ki Young and Joo Jong Hyuk each rise up a spot, ranking at numbers three and seven, respectively. Further, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Hyun Young see immense increases in their ranks, moving up fifteen and nineteen spots, respectively.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ star Ji Chang Wook, meanwhile, debuts at number nine on the list this week.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the second week of August are as follows:

Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Lee Jong Suk (Big Mouth) Ha Yoon Kyung (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) YoonA (Big Mouth) Joo Jong Hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Joo Hyun Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Ji Chang Wook (If You Wish Upon Me) Cha Ye Ryun (Gold Mask)

