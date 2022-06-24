Extraordinary Attorney Woo Trailer: Park Eun Bin transforms into an autistic lawyer with a heart of gold

On June 22, ENA's new drama 'Extraordinary Lawyer Woo’ released a trailer containing the action of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a new lawyer who took her first steps in a large law firm. The pleasant first meeting with Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh) and Jung Myeong Seok (Kang Ki Young), who will be strong supporters of Woo Young Woo, a strange lawyer who is second to none, also raises expectations.

The trailer that was released contains the formidable entry into a large law firm of the new lawyer Woo Young Woo. “My name is Woo Young Woo, whether you read it straight or backwards. Goose, tomato, Swiss, Indian, shooting star, Woo Young Woo... Yeoksam Station?” Woo Young Woo boldly introduced herself.

The appearance of senior lawyer Jeong Myung Seok, who says, "It's very funny," at the bizarre and unpretentious first greeting that no one’s never heard of before, causes laughter. A world that is natural to people is unfamiliar and difficult for Woo Young Woo. Passing through the revolving door is the most difficult in the world, and although it is often ignored by saying, “Is this lady a lawyer?”. Woo Young Woo's genius, which no one can follow enough to say that it is a walking code of law, gives a foreboding of her performance.

Nevertheless, Woo Young Woo's challenge is not lonely. This is because Woo Young Woo, who fights the prejudices of the world, has good friends and reliable colleagues by his side. There is Won Won (Joo Hyun Young), a friend who inspires courage by teaching how to fight, and there is strong support from Han Seon Yeong (Baek Ji Won), the representative of Han Bada, who says, “If Han Bada doesn’t bring such talented people, who will bring them?”

