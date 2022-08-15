‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ & more: Best roles of Kang Ki Young

Kang Ki Young, born in Incheon, is a South Korean actor managed by Namoo Actors. He won the 'Best Supporting Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Drama' and the 'Bromance Award with So Ji Sub and Son Ho Jun' at the MBC Drama Awards in 2018 for his role in ‘My Secret Terrius’. He also won in 2019 the 'Excellence Award, Actor' at the 12th Korea Drama Awards for his role in ‘At Eighteen’ and the 'Best Supporting Actor' at the 14th Soompi Awards for his role in ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’.

The drama follows Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a young woman chasing her dream of weightlifting on an athlete college campus, develops a crush on her friend Jung Joon Hyung's (Nam Joo Hyuk) older brother, Jung Jae Yi (Lee Jae Yoon). At first, Joon Hyung teases her and goes along with her act, even helping her, but soon finds himself falling in love with her. This series is a coming-of-age story about a group of college athletes who are fighting for their dreams, experiencing and finding love in the process, and growing every step of the way. He took on the role of Kim Dae Ho, Bok Joo's uncle, a part-time aspiring actor who works at the restaurant.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

The drama follows Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) who is the vice-chairman of a major corporation. His world is shaken when, one day, his highly-capable secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), announces that she will resign from her position after working for Lee Young Joon for nine years. Young Joon then decided to do whatever he can after talking to his best friend, who happens to be a board director in his company, to make sure Mi So stays by his side. He took on the role of Park Yoo Sik, a president of Yumyung Group, the second-in-command after the vice-chairman. Young Joon's best friend back from university. He is Young Joon's confidant and provides him with much advice drawn from personal experience. He is still in love with his ex-wife.

My Secret Terrius

It is a drama about a woman named Go Ae Rin (Jung In Sun) loses her husband. Along with her neighbor Kim Bon (So Ji Sub), who was an NIS agent, they discover the truth behind her husband's involvement in a huge conspiracy. He is Kim Sang Ryeol, the only male KIS agent in the team.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tells the story of Woo Young-woo (Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer, working at a large law firm. Attorney Woo has eidetic memory that makes her a brilliant lawyer as she is able to recall laws to refute the opposing lawyer’s claims and build strong arguments to support her cases. Being different from neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is initially seen by the majority as odd and awkward and her strong emotional intelligence remains unrecognized. Here, he is Jung Myung Seok, a senior attorney at Hanbada and Woo Young Woo's mentor. Through this drama, he gained recognition for his sweet personality and handsome looks!

