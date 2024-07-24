Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Joo Jong Hyuk cast for The Confidence Man alongside Park Min Young; Report

Joo Jong Hyuk will reportedly be leading the upcoming drama The Confidence Man along with Park Min Young. The actor made his debut in 2018 with the drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty and the film The Night Before. He has appeared in various hits like Yumi's Cells, D.P. and Happiness. He rose to fame with his role in Extraordinary Arrotney Woo in 2022.

Joo Jong Hyuk to lead The Confidence Man alongside Park Min Young

According to YTN's report on July 24, Joo Jong Hyuk has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming remake of the Japanese drama The Confidence Man. The actor will be taking on the role of a credit fraudster. Joo Jang Hyuk last appeared in the romance comedy Frankly Speaking in which he took the main role.

On July 23, media outlets also reported that Park Min Young has also been cast in the drama. She recently appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more.

More about The Confidence Man

The upcoming K-drama The Confidence Man is a remake of the Japanese series with the same title. The drama tells the story of three fraudsters who come together and scam people with desires like mafia bosses and evil companies. The original Japanese crime comedy starred Nagasawa Masami, Higashide Masahiro, and more. Here are the details of the latest project.

Advertisement

The project will be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, also known for projects like Destined with You, Oh My Baby, Big Bet, and Tunnel. Hong Seung Hyun, who also worked on Criminal Minds and Cheo Yong, will be penning the series.

ALSO READ: Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 1-2 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop channel that first love feeling on-screen with adorable chemistry