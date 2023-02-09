Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin confirmed to lead new slice of life drama; To begin filming soon

Park Eun Bin has decided on her next work after Extraordinary Attorney Woo. It was announced on February 9th that Park Eun Bin will appear in her new drama 'Diva on a Deserted Island'

'Diva on a Deserted Island' is a human emotional drama about a girl Mok Ha, who was stranded on an uninhabited island while dreaming of becoming a diva and went to Seoul to take an audition. Producer Oh Choong Hwan, who is recognized for his unique and sensuous directing such as 'Big Mouth' and 'Hotel Del Luna', directs, and writer Park Hye Ryun, who has drawn emotional and heart-warming stories such as 'Pinocchio', is in charge of the script. In particular, the two attract attention by working together again after hits such as 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Start Up'.

Park Eun Bin:

In the play, Park Eun Bin plays Seo Mok Ha, a character from an island who does not lose her laughter and hope even in difficult reality. After being rescued from an uninhabited island after 15 years, Mok Ha is a person who takes a step towards her dream of becoming a singer, filling her day more precisely and joyfully than anyone else in a new world and people she encounters. Continuing the 'Park Eun Bin Syndrome' with 'The King’s Affection' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', she is expected to prove her presence once again with her irreplaceable acting ability and ever-changing charm through her unique character. Park Eun Bin said, "I will prepare well and come back well with Mok Ha."

Previously, Park Eun Bin attended the 28th Critics' Choice Awards with the drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. Park Eun Bin appeared wearing a mint-colored long dress with splendid decorations connected like a cape with lace. In particular, Park Eun Bin doubled her feminine charm by decorating her neck and shoulder line with see-through beads. The Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) is a prestigious awards ceremony in which American film and broadcast critics evaluate the work and acting skills to select the winners.

