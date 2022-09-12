Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk top September popular list
‘Alchemy of Souls’ Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook follow close behind.
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ ended on August 18, however the fame of the show has carried itself over to the next month. September is continuing to be one with a lot of chatter about the many wonderful K-dramas that are ongoing and the admiration for the actors in these shows is as large as ever.
The September drama actor brand reputation rankings show an inclination towards the leads who have managed to bring fame to the shows. Park Eun Bin, who played Woo Young Woo, continued her reign this month too as she topped the list. Lee Jong Suk as Big Mouth has captured the hearts of the people as he came in second while the drama has entered into its finale week. Woo Young Woo’s on-screen boyfriend Lee Jun Ho, played by actor Kang Tae Oh, was the perfect green flag once again as he came in third.
‘Alchemy of Souls’ leads Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook who played the characters of Mudeok/Naksu and Jang Uk were not far behind as the anticipation for the season 2 of the show continues to rise with the premiere announced for December. The two actors grabbed the 4th and 5th spots respectively.
Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ actors Bae Da Bin and Yoon Shi Yoon have seemingly found unexpected liking among the audiences as they were also present in the top 10.
Here’s the list of the top 10 most popular K-drama actors in the month of September.
- Park Eun Bin
- Lee Jong Suk
- Kang Tae Oh
- Jung So Min
- Lee Jae Wook
- Kang Ki Young
- Kim Sejeong
- Bae Da Bin
- Yoon Shi Yoon
- Jang Seung Jo
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Kang Tae Oh announces his military enlistment date