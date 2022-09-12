Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk top September popular list

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ ended on August 18, however the fame of the show has carried itself over to the next month. September is continuing to be one with a lot of chatter about the many wonderful K-dramas that are ongoing and the admiration for the actors in these shows is as large as ever.

The September drama actor brand reputation rankings show an inclination towards the leads who have managed to bring fame to the shows. Park Eun Bin, who played Woo Young Woo, continued her reign this month too as she topped the list. Lee Jong Suk as Big Mouth has captured the hearts of the people as he came in second while the drama has entered into its finale week. Woo Young Woo’s on-screen boyfriend Lee Jun Ho, played by actor Kang Tae Oh, was the perfect green flag once again as he came in third.