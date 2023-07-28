Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo, more: VOTE for Best Actress of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has revealed its nominees for one of the most awaited categories- the Best Actress of the Year award. Some very amazing performances on the board. Who do you think was the best? Vote now!

Best Actress of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is once again celebrating the fabulous portrayals by female actors. Park Eun Bin’s embodiment of a lawyer on the autism spectrum earned her global praise. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun surpassed expectations with an emotionally challenging performance in Little Women. Song Hye Kyo proved her acting prowess yet again with a compelling role in The Glory, and Kim Tae Ri went all out with sports and romance in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. Kim Sejeong was as refreshing as it gets in Business Proposal while Shin Min Ah kept it real and challenging in Our Blues. These ladies have given out some of their best ever performances in their respective roles and it is now the time to vote for your pick.

Best Actress of the Year nominees

Park Eun Bin- Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Go Eun- Little Women

Song Hye Kyo- The Glory

Kim Tae Ri- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Kim Sejeong- Business Proposal

Shin Min Ah- Our Blues

How to vote for Best Actress of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

