Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin to release 2024 fan concert EUNBIN NOTE : DIVA movie in July; Know details

Park Eun Bin, the talented Korean actress and singer is gearing up to release her first concert movie. With this, she is now on her way to becoming the first K-drama actress to release a full concert film. Her agency announced the premiere is scheduled for July.

On June 21, Park Eun Bin’s agency Namoo Actors announced that the actress will be releasing the 2024 fan concert EUNBIN NOTE : DIVA movie in July. The film will be exclusively premiered in CGV multiplex cinema in South Korea, which is a venture by CJ ENM. This will mark the first concert movie of an actress, so her fans eagerly look forward to the release.

Know more about Park Eun Bin's 2024 fan concert

Meanwhile, on January 6, Park Eun Bin held her 2024 fan concert EUNBIN NOTE : DIVA at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul. With the dedication and loyalty of her passionate fans, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo famed actress sold out the concert, proving her extreme influence.

The star set the concert stage on fire with an electrifying live performance of 14 songs. In addition, her delicate voice singing Castaway Diva OST won the hearts of fans present at the event.

Prior to her 2024 fan concert, she unveiled her debut digital single album PRESENT! Featuring a total of six tracks. In the concert, she also performed some of the songs from this album.

In addition, before concluding the day, she also had some pleasant fan interaction that elevated the overall concert.

Now that she is set to release a full movie about it, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the magical experience of witnessing her live performance on the big screen.

Get to know about Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin is one of South Korea’s finest actresses, who is renowned for her meticulous synchronization skills with any and every character.

In 1996, she stepped into the entertainment industry as a child model and by 1998 she bagged her first small screen role in White Nights 3.98 featuring Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and more.

From a most sought-after child actress to a leading lady, her journey in the K-drama land is impeccable. Some of her noteworthy works include Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva, The King’s Affection, Do You Like Brahms?, and more.

