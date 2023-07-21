Extraordinary You reunion: SF9's Rowoon to be joined by Lee Tae Ri in Destined With You alongside Jo Bo Ah

Lee Tae Ri confirmed to join SF9's Rowoon for the upcoming K-drama Destined With You. Lee Tae Ri reunited on screen for the first with SF9's Rowoon since they appeared together in Extraordinary You. On July 21, Lee Tae Ri's agency announced that he will be joining the cast of Destined With You K-drama as Rowoon's best friend, this would be the stars' first K-drama together after Extraordinary You.

Lee Tae Ri confirmed casting in Destined With You

Lee Tae Ri started gaining attention after Rowoon of SF9 and Actress Jo Bo Ah confirmed their casting in the upcoming K-drama Destined With You. Lee Tae Ro has finally been announced as one of the cast members of the K-drama. Viewers showed their enthusiasm to see Rowoon and Lee Tae Ri together on the screen as the two appeared together Extraordinary You alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

Lee Tae Ri's role in Destined With You

Lee Tae Ri takes on the role of a lawyer Kim Wook who is a high school classmate and best friend of Rowoon's Jang Shin Yoo. Kim Wook is a character who has a round personality and is liked by others. Once you get to know Kim Wook, he is just as light as a feather. Given Lee Tae Ri's passionate acting skills, anticipation towards his role has risen higher than before. Viewers can not seem to wait as they look forward to what kind of chemistry Lee Tae Ri and SF9's Rowoon would show. Lee Tae Ri last appeared in K-dramas like Tale of the Nine Tailed, Bloody Heart, The King of Tears Lee Bong Wan, A Gentleman and A Young Lady.

About Destined With You

Destined With You is a fantasy romantic drama that portrays the story of a talented lawyer Jang Shin Yoo who has been cursed with a disease that does not have a cure. To lift the curse that has been chasing his family for 300 years he seeks help from Jo Bo Ah's Lee Hong Jo who possesses the wooden chest which can lift the curse. Destined With You is all set to premiere on August 23 on JTBC at 10:30 pm KST and will be available on Netflix for international viewers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat