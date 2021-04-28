Extraordinary You’s Lee Jae Wook is now a part of the C JeS Entertainment family

The talented actor left his company of three years last month. Reports now suggest his team up with C-JeS Entertainment. Learn more about it here.

C-JeS Entertainment is home to some of the biggest Korean celebrities in the industry. On April 28, it was announced that the talented actor Lee Jae Wook has signed an exclusive contract and officially joined the C-JeS Entertainment family. This comes a month after the news of Lee Jae Wook parting ways with VAST Entertainment, his company of three years.

Newsen reported on April 28 about Lee Jae Wook joining C-JeS Entertainment. They released a statement saying, “We have signed an exclusive contract with actor Lee Jae Wook, who is showing remarkable performances on the small screen. We are happy to begin a relationship with actor Lee Jae Wook, who has unlimited potential and talent, and we will provide full support so that he can make a positive impression in various projects and activities in the future.”

Meanwhile, C-JeS Entertainment represents some of the biggest Korean celebrities such as Ryu Jun Yeol, Hong Jong Hyun, Hwang Jung Eum, EXID’s Solji, Choi Min Sik, Kim Myung Min, Park Sung Woong, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Yu Ri, Kim Jae Joong, Kim Junsu, Gummy and more. As for Lee Jae Wook, he has shown incredible talent in various dramas such as Extraordinary You, Search: WWW, I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. Currently, he’s been cast in a new drama called Hwan Hon, written by the famous Hong Sisters. Other famous names such as Oh My Girl’s Arin, NU’EST’s Minhyun and Park Hye Eun have been offered roles in the same drama.

Credits :News1Newsen

