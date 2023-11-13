Extraordinary You, True Beauty to School 2017: Pick your favorite high-school K-drama

Heading back to school can evoke a mix of emotions, including anticipation, nervousness, excitement, and even a bit of dread. Given the challenges in the world, the idea of returning to school can be more scary than ever. But school times are some of the happiest, most care-free times of our lives when we are slowly trying to find our place in the world

If you're seeking a way to escape the nerves and overall stress, or just want to go back to your school days, watching K-dramas can provide a delightful distraction. High school K-dramas, with their relatable stories, a touch of romance, elements of fantasy, and memorable characters, might just be the perfect remedy.

Best high school K-dramas

High school K-dramas feature intriguing stories with heartwarming tales that capture the essence of first love and the inevitable heartache that follows. Be it with a hint of societal topics like learning to love ourselves in True Beauty, beating the overburdened school systems like in School 2017, or trying the escape the world written by a writer where you are a side character like in Extraordinary You; school-based K-dramas are always refreshing to watch.

From the evergreen classic Boys Over Flowers with Geum Jan Di trying to fit in with F4 to the thrilling commentary on society and growing up too fast in Extracurricular; pick your favorite high school K-drama from the poll below.

