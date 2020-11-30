Extraordinary You's Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook & Lee Tae Ri REUNITE for cameos in Moon Ga Young's True Beauty

As Extraordinary You's PD (producing director) is also the one directing True Beauty, the former show's co-stars Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Jae-wook and Lee Tae-ri are confirmed to have cameo appearances in the upcoming tvN drama.

True Beauty is shaping up to be an unmissable December 2020 drama as it not only stars Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeob and Park Yoo-na but has also confirmed its first set of epic cameos. According to Hankook Ilbo, Extraordinary You co-stars Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Jae-wook and Lee Tae-ri reunited recently and have already wrapped up filming cameo appearances for the upcoming tvN drama.

Confirming the news was a source from True Beauty, who shared, "It is true that Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Tae-ri will be making special appearances. We completed filming recently. Please watch the broadcast to find out what their roles are and how they will appear," via Soompi. For the unversed, True Beauty's PD (producing director) had previously directed Extraordinary You and to show their support to PD-nim, the trio is making their cameo appearances on his new show.

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

Meanwhile, at the recently held Asia Artist Awards 2020, Hye-yoon won the Potential Award and Jae-wook took home the Rookie of the Year award for Extraordinary You. Currently, Jae-wook's Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol aired its final episode last week, Tae-ri is seen as Imoogi in Tale of the Nine Tailed and Hye-yoon will next be seen in Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Hye-yoon also had recent cameos in Record of Youth and Live On.

