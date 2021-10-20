Extrapolations: Adarsh Gourav joins anthology series starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer

After leaving everyone impressed with his performance with The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav is all set for another international project. The actor has bagged a role in Scott Z. Burns’ upcoming anthology series for AppleTV+ titled Extrapolations which already stars big names such as Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan and more.

The anthology series around climate change will also star other celebrities including Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs. Considering the stellar cast of the series and also The Report director Scott Z. Burns at the helm, this is a huge opportunity for Gourav who already received international acclaim for his performance in The White Tiger and also recognition for the same with three major award nominations including BAFTA, AACTA and Independent Spirit Awards for his performance.

Expressing his happiness over bagging a role for the anthology series, Adarsh said, "This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

Extrapolations will be an eight-episode series with interconnected stories that revolve around the impact of climate change on a human level. The stories will reflect on the global battle for mutual survival spanning the 21st century amid the changes to the planet. The series is expected to go into production in New York soon.

