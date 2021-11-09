Extrapolations: Edward Norton, Indira Varma & Keri Russell JOIN upcoming climate change series

Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Indira Varma, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have joined the star-studded cast of Apple TV's upcoming climate change anthology series Extrapolations. An eight-episode drama, Extrapolations will deal with "intimate, unanticipated stories" about climate changes that might "affect love, faith, work and family."

The cast already includes Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker. According to Apple TV, additional names will be added soon. Norton will play the role of a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. Indira Varma will take up the role of Gita Mishra, an inventor. Keri Russell will a gun for hire named Olivia Drew. Cherry Jones will play Elizabeth Burdick, the President of the United States in the series. Michael Gandolfini will take up the role of Rowan Chopin, a computer programmer and Jonathan Chopin's (Norton) son.

Media Res, also known for producing Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show is in charge of the climate change drama. Burns and Media Res head Michael Ellenberg will executive produce the series alongside Dorothy Fortenberry, Greg Jacobs and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

As per Apple TV's statement, the series will include stories on "the upcoming changes to our planet" which will affect everyone's life and our everyday affairs "on a personal and human scale." Each story in the scripted series "will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century."

