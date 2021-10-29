Extrapolations: Marion Cotillard and Tobey Maguire join the cast of upcoming climate change anthology drama

Extrapolations, Apple TV+'s climate change anthology drama series, has recruited additional major names to its cast. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, and Eiza Gonzalez are the most recent additions to Scott Z. Burns' series.

They join the likes of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav in the project, as per Deadline. However, the series, which is presently in production, explores tales about how the planet's imminent changes will influence love, religion, work, and family on a personal and human scale. Each tale in the scripted series will span the twenty-first century, and will be told over the course of a season of eight interwoven episodes.

As per Deadline, the series was written, directed, and produced by Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, with Burns serving as writer, director, and executive producer. Exec producers include Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer. Meanwhile, Whitaker, who recently starred in the documentary Respect about Aretha Franklin, also appears and is also set to appear in the Star Wars spinoff series Andor.

Interestingly, Cotillard recently starred in Leos Carax's Annette and has just signed on to play Lee Miller in Ellen Kuras' Lee Miller biopic. Maguire, who appeared in Spider-Man and The Great Gatsby, is scheduled to play with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, while Eiza Gonzalez, who debuted in Baby Driver, is due to star in Game of Thrones showrunners' The Three Body Problem on Netflix.

